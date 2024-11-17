Seizert Capital Partners LLC Sells 412 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 412 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $8,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 44.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,373,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $414,117,000 after purchasing an additional 425,207 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 62.3% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 277,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,841,000 after buying an additional 106,630 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,108,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $334,230,000 after buying an additional 98,045 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 94.8% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 142,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,922,000 after acquiring an additional 69,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 556.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 70,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,924,000 after acquiring an additional 59,332 shares during the period. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zebra Technologies Stock Down 2.2 %

ZBRA stock opened at $385.91 on Friday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $212.40 and a twelve month high of $405.62. The company has a market cap of $19.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.50 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $370.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $338.44.

Insider Activity

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 12.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zebra Technologies news, CFO Nathan Andrew Winters sold 1,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.73, for a total transaction of $701,238.01. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,359,738.33. The trade was a 13.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZBRA. Barclays lifted their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $347.00 to $407.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $394.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $380.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Zebra Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $383.00 target price (up previously from $379.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.18.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

