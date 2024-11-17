Seizert Capital Partners LLC Sells 6,185 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,185 shares during the period. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals accounts for about 2.2% of Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $48,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of REGN. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 65 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 71.4% during the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 24 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 908 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Financial Corp CA boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 1,819 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Activity at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CFO Christopher R. Fenimore sold 5,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,205.33, for a total value of $6,846,274.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,447,575.65. This represents a 27.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 7.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

REGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,180.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,235.00 to $1,184.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,030.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,015.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,099.55.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of REGN opened at $756.81 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $753.69 and a 52-week high of $1,211.20. The company has a quick ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $985.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,033.97. The company has a market capitalization of $83.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.15.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.