Shenandoah Telecommunications’ (SHEN) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at BWS Financial

BWS Financial reissued their buy rating on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $26.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Shenandoah Telecommunications to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th.

Get Shenandoah Telecommunications alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Stock Down 1.3 %

Shenandoah Telecommunications Increases Dividend

Shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications stock opened at $12.93 on Wednesday. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 1 year low of $11.87 and a 1 year high of $24.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.16 and a 200 day moving average of $15.90. The firm has a market cap of $705.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.67.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from Shenandoah Telecommunications’s previous annual dividend of $0.09. This represents a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 5th. Shenandoah Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.57%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shenandoah Telecommunications

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GCM Grosvenor Holdings LLC bought a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,959,000. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the third quarter valued at $1,113,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 211.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after buying an additional 71,868 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 339.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 80,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 61,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,488,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $95,328,000 after buying an additional 51,697 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

(Get Free Report)

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. It operates in two segments, Broadband and Tower. The company Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky through hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand; and fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.