Short Interest in Artemis Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARGTF) Declines By 21.4%

Artemis Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARGTF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 234,600 shares, a decline of 21.4% from the October 15th total of 298,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days.
Artemis Gold Stock Performance
Shares of ARGTF opened at $8.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.68. Artemis Gold has a 12 month low of $4.17 and a 12 month high of $11.98.
Artemis Gold Company Profile
