Short Interest in Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:ATLCL) Expands By 22.2%

Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:ATLCL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 22.2% from the October 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 Stock Up 0.7 %

ATLCL stock opened at $23.87 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.72 and a 200-day moving average of $23.09. Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 has a 12-month low of $21.68 and a 12-month high of $24.32.

Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.3828 per share. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 15th.

Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 Company Profile

atlanticus holdings corporation (“atlanticus”​) is a financial holding company with investments primarily in companies focused on providing financial services. our subsidiaries offer a broad array of financial products and services. www.atlanticus.com

