Short Interest in Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:ATLCL) Expands By 22.2%

Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:ATLCL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 22.2% from the October 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 Stock Up 0.7 %
ATLCL stock opened at $23.87 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.72 and a 200-day moving average of $23.09. Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 has a 12-month low of $21.68 and a 12-month high of $24.32.
Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.3828 per share. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 15th.
Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 Company Profile
atlanticus holdings corporation (“atlanticus”) is a financial holding company with investments primarily in companies focused on providing financial services. our subsidiaries offer a broad array of financial products and services. www.atlanticus.com
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- ORIC: Working with Two Pharma Giants, Analysts See +100% Upside
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Freeport-McMoRan, Copper Demand Short-Term Pain, Long-Term Gain
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Time to Load Up on Home Builders?
Receive News & Ratings for Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.