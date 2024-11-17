Short Interest in BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:BHKLY) Expands By 16.7%

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:BHKLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the October 15th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

BOC Hong Kong Stock Up 1.3 %

BOC Hong Kong stock opened at $65.21 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.52 and its 200 day moving average is $62.33. BOC Hong Kong has a one year low of $46.28 and a one year high of $68.94.

BOC Hong Kong Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $1.4421 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th.

BOC Hong Kong Company Profile

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, provides banking and related financial services to corporate and individual customers in Hong Kong, China, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Personal Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, and Insurance. It offers savings, current, and time deposit accounts; mortgage plans; corporate deposits, and payroll and e-cheques services.

