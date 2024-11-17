Short Interest in Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSF) Rises By 18.3%

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 124,400 shares, a growth of 18.3% from the October 15th total of 105,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 36.6 days.

Schneider Electric S.E. Trading Down 0.6 %

OTCMKTS:SBGSF traded down $1.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $257.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 290 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,877. The business’s 50-day moving average is $261.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $251.25. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 52-week low of $176.85 and a 52-week high of $279.40.

About Schneider Electric S.E.

Schneider Electric S.E. engages in the energy management and industrial automation businesses in the France, Western Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and internationally. The company offers busway and cable management products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical car charging, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, load banks, power monitoring and control systems, power quality and power factor correction products, push buttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, surge protection and power conditioning services, switchboards and enclosures, and transfer switches.

