Short Interest in Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSF) Rises By 18.3%

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 124,400 shares, a growth of 18.3% from the October 15th total of 105,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 36.6 days.
Schneider Electric S.E. Trading Down 0.6 %
OTCMKTS:SBGSF traded down $1.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $257.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 290 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,877. The business’s 50-day moving average is $261.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $251.25. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 52-week low of $176.85 and a 52-week high of $279.40.
About Schneider Electric S.E.
