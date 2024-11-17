Short Interest in Singapore Airlines Limited (OTCMKTS:SINGY) Declines By 23.5%

Singapore Airlines Limited (OTCMKTS:SINGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decrease of 23.5% from the October 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Singapore Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of SINGY opened at $9.35 on Friday. Singapore Airlines has a 1 year low of $8.63 and a 1 year high of $10.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.85.

Singapore Airlines Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.1494 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 26th. Singapore Airlines’s payout ratio is 117.21%.

Singapore Airlines Company Profile

Singapore Airlines Limited, together with subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services under the Singapore Airlines and Scoot brands in East Asia, the Americas, Europe, Southwest Pacific, West Asia, and Africa. It operates through The Full-Service Carrier, The Low-Cost Carrier, and Engineering Services segments.

