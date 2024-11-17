Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) Trading Up 0.5% – Here’s What Happened

Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $26.45 and last traded at $26.33. Approximately 83,021 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 50% from the average daily volume of 55,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.21.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SMMNY shares. UBS Group cut shares of Siemens Healthineers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Siemens Healthineers to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.
Siemens Healthineers Stock Up 0.5 %
Siemens Healthineers Company Profile
Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of diagnostic and therapeutic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Imaging, Diagnostics, Varian, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, X-ray systems, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.
