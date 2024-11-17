Simmons Bank Has $17.62 Million Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Simmons Bank grew its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,771 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 1.3% of Simmons Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $17,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 48.8% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 49,191 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $23,886,000 after purchasing an additional 16,138 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 67,195 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $32,629,000 after acquiring an additional 12,301 shares during the period. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 541.8% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 3,819 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 11,273 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,474,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 527.3% in the 1st quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 69 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $554.08 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $568.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $520.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $313.66 and a fifty-two week high of $602.95.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $6.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $0.84. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 35.60% and a net margin of 35.55%. The business had revenue of $40.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.21 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 22.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.42%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on META shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $525.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $555.00 to $636.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $634.10.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 7,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.36, for a total transaction of $4,117,971.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 531,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,643,622.24. This trade represents a 1.48 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.70, for a total value of $511,497.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,581 shares in the company, valued at $17,360,833.70. This trade represents a 2.86 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 158,200 shares of company stock worth $84,533,106 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

