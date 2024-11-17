Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) Now Covered by Stephens

Analysts at Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Stephens’ price target points to a potential upside of 35.56% from the company’s current price.

SLP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Simulations Plus in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Simulations Plus from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Simulations Plus presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.40.

Shares of SLP stock opened at $28.77 on Friday. Simulations Plus has a fifty-two week low of $27.22 and a fifty-two week high of $51.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $577.41 million, a P/E ratio of 58.72 and a beta of 0.71.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $18.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.73 million. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 6.16%. Simulations Plus’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Simulations Plus will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Simulations Plus news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total transaction of $625,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,481,592 shares in the company, valued at $108,834,565.92. This represents a 0.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 60,750 shares of company stock worth $1,905,655 over the last three months. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Simulations Plus by 82.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 818 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 1,100.0% in the 3rd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus during the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Simulations Plus during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Services. It offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption and drug interaction of compounds administered to humans and animals; and DDDPlus and MembranePlus simulation products.

