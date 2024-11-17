SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

SK Telecom Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of SKM opened at $22.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.95. SK Telecom has a 1-year low of $19.88 and a 1-year high of $24.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.19.

Institutional Trading of SK Telecom

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Promethos Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SK Telecom during the 1st quarter worth $5,875,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SK Telecom during the third quarter worth about $4,227,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of SK Telecom during the first quarter worth about $3,364,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in SK Telecom by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 281,508 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,068,000 after acquiring an additional 124,739 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in SK Telecom by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,355,009 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $55,979,000 after acquiring an additional 98,323 shares during the last quarter.

About SK Telecom

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates through three segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunications Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, Internet of Things solutions, platform, cloud, smart factory solutions, subscription, advertising and curated shopping under T Deal brand name, and metaverse platform-based services, as well as sells wireless devices.

