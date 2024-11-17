Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its stake in shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,308,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 333,135 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Skyline Champion were worth $219,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SKY. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Skyline Champion by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 156,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,328,000 after purchasing an additional 10,251 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Skyline Champion in the first quarter valued at $728,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Skyline Champion by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 42,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,893,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 844,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,206,000 after purchasing an additional 35,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its stake in Skyline Champion by 122.2% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 12,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 6,639 shares during the last quarter.

Skyline Champion Price Performance

Skyline Champion stock opened at $97.08 on Friday. Skyline Champion Co. has a one year low of $58.35 and a one year high of $101.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.95. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 37.48 and a beta of 1.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Skyline Champion ( NYSE:SKY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.32. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The firm had revenue of $616.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Skyline Champion Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SKY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Skyline Champion in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Skyline Champion from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Skyline Champion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Skyline Champion presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.40.

Insider Activity

In other Skyline Champion news, EVP Jonathan Wade Lyall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.90, for a total value of $899,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,082 shares in the company, valued at $3,243,771.80. This represents a 21.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 2,964 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.60, for a total value of $262,610.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,262 shares in the company, valued at $4,187,413.20. This trade represents a 5.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 141,192 shares of company stock valued at $12,660,782. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Skyline Champion Profile

(Free Report)

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

Featured Articles

