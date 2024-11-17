Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) Earns “Buy” Rating from Benchmark

Benchmark reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a $5.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Smith Micro Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th.

Get Smith Micro Software alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SMSI

Smith Micro Software Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Smith Micro Software

NASDAQ:SMSI opened at $0.81 on Thursday. Smith Micro Software has a 12-month low of $0.52 and a 12-month high of $7.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.58.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Smith Micro Software stock. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 25,867 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned 0.22% of Smith Micro Software at the end of the most recent reporting period. 20.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Smith Micro Software

(Get Free Report)

Smith Micro Software, Inc engages in the development and sale of software to enhance the mobile experience to wireless and cable service providers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, SafePath Home, and SafePath Premium product suite, which provides tools to protect digital lifestyles and manage connected devices inside and outside the home; and CommSuite, a messaging platform that helps mobile service provides deliver a next-generation voicemail experience to mobile subscribers, as well as enables multi-language voice-to-text (VTT) transcription messaging.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Smith Micro Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith Micro Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.