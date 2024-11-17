Smurfit Westrock (NYSE:SW) Price Target Raised to $64.00

Smurfit Westrock (NYSE:SW – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SW. Citigroup started coverage on Smurfit Westrock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Smurfit Westrock in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Smurfit Westrock from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

Shares of SW stock opened at $51.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $26.87 billion, a PE ratio of 287.02 and a beta of 1.04. Smurfit Westrock has a 1-year low of $38.55 and a 1-year high of $54.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.3025 dividend. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Smurfit Westrock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 672.26%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Smurfit Westrock in the third quarter valued at approximately $967,582,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Smurfit Westrock during the third quarter worth about $627,244,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smurfit Westrock in the third quarter valued at approximately $431,653,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in Smurfit Westrock during the 3rd quarter worth $386,712,000. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Smurfit Westrock in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $340,848,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Smurfit Westrock Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in Ireland and internationally. The company produces containerboard that it converts into corrugated containers or sells to third parties, as well as produces other types of paper, such as consumer packaging board, sack paper, graphic paper, solid board and graphic board, and other paper-based packaging products, such as consumer packaging, solid board packaging, paper sacks, and other packaging products, including bag-in-box.

