SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBF) Short Interest Down 17.4% in October

SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,123,600 shares, a drop of 17.4% from the October 15th total of 1,360,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,021.5 days.
SoftBank Group Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS SFTBF opened at $56.56 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.99 and a 200-day moving average of $59.02. SoftBank Group has a 12 month low of $38.39 and a 12 month high of $75.20.
About SoftBank Group
