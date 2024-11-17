SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBF) Short Interest Down 17.4% in October

SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,123,600 shares, a drop of 17.4% from the October 15th total of 1,360,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,021.5 days.

SoftBank Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SFTBF opened at $56.56 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.99 and a 200-day moving average of $59.02. SoftBank Group has a 12 month low of $38.39 and a 12 month high of $75.20.

About SoftBank Group

SoftBank Group Corp. provides telecommunication services in Japan and internationally. It operates through Investment Business of Holding Companies, SoftBank Vision Funds, SoftBank, Arm, and Other segments. The company offers mobile communications and solutions to enterprise customers, and broadband services to retail customers; and sells mobile devices and software tools, as well as related services.

