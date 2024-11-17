Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.16), RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $773.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $747.80 million. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 6.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share.

Spectrum Brands Stock Performance

SPB stock opened at $88.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.42. Spectrum Brands has a one year low of $65.27 and a one year high of $96.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Spectrum Brands Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 26th. This is a positive change from Spectrum Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 41.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SPB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.88.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products and home essentials company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, PowerXL, Emeril Legasse, Copper Chef, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington brand.

Featured Articles

