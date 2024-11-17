Spinnaker Investment Group LLC Trims Position in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT)

Spinnaker Investment Group LLC decreased its holdings in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) by 30.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,171 shares during the period. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Samsara were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its stake in shares of Samsara by 104.0% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Samsara in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Samsara during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Samsara by 69.1% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in Samsara by 250.0% in the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Samsara Stock Down 2.7 %

Samsara stock opened at $49.51 on Friday. Samsara Inc. has a one year low of $25.76 and a one year high of $53.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.61 and its 200 day moving average is $40.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. Samsara had a negative net margin of 24.19% and a negative return on equity of 20.39%. The firm had revenue of $300.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Samsara Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Samsara from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Samsara from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Samsara from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. StockNews.com raised Samsara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Samsara from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Samsara presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Samsara news, insider John Bicket sold 78,128 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.51, for a total value of $3,164,965.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,273,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,606,175.12. This represents a 5.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 78,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $3,170,947.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 908,004 shares in the company, valued at $36,774,162. The trade was a 7.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,864,730 shares of company stock worth $84,375,885. 60.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Samsara Profile

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

Featured Articles

