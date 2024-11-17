Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $37.25 target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.67.

Shares of SPR stock opened at $30.70 on Friday. Spirit AeroSystems has a fifty-two week low of $24.11 and a fifty-two week high of $37.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.77.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aerospace company reported ($3.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($2.87). The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems will post -12.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPR. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Spirit AeroSystems during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 148.7% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,285 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, floor beams, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and wing systems.

