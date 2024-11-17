Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Price Target Raised to $530.00

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $425.00 to $530.00 in a research note released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

SPOT has been the topic of several other research reports. Macquarie increased their price objective on Spotify Technology from $345.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on Spotify Technology from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Monday, October 7th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $273.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $421.69.

Shares of Spotify Technology stock opened at $458.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $378.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $338.24. Spotify Technology has a 52 week low of $170.62 and a 52 week high of $489.69. The company has a market capitalization of $91.23 billion, a PE ratio of 124.54 and a beta of 1.56.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Spotify Technology had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 4.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPOT. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 6.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 224,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,628,000 after purchasing an additional 14,426 shares during the period. Aequim Alternative Investments LP purchased a new position in Spotify Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,943,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 26,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 12.2% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

