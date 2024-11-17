STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Holdings Cut by Frazier Financial Advisors LLC

Frazier Financial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,430 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. STERIS accounts for about 0.5% of Frazier Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STE. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of STERIS during the third quarter valued at approximately $831,000. Maxwell Wealth Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of STERIS by 37.0% during the third quarter. Maxwell Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 8,856 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after buying an additional 2,393 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its holdings in shares of STERIS by 191.6% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 22,232 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,392,000 after buying an additional 14,609 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of STERIS by 8.2% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,391 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,490,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of STERIS by 6.8% during the third quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,068 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Get STERIS alerts:

STERIS Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE STE opened at $220.12 on Friday. STERIS plc has a twelve month low of $195.47 and a twelve month high of $248.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market cap of $21.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.26 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $230.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.26.

STERIS Dividend Announcement

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.02. STERIS had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 19th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling at STERIS

In other STERIS news, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 23,332 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.00, for a total transaction of $5,763,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,603,710. This trade represents a 35.21 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on STE shares. StockNews.com cut STERIS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Piper Sandler raised STERIS from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, November 7th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on STERIS from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on STERIS

STERIS Company Profile

(Free Report)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

Featured Articles

