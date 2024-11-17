Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. Invests $6.49 Million in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB)

Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. bought a new position in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 259,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,488,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ConnectOne Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Palouse Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in ConnectOne Bancorp by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ConnectOne Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $171,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in ConnectOne Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ConnectOne Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $196,000. 67.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ConnectOne Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on CNOB shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective (up from $22.00) on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

ConnectOne Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of CNOB stock opened at $27.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.39. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.07 and a 52 week high of $29.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

ConnectOne Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

ConnectOne Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the New York Metropolitan area and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, and time and savings accounts; credit cards, wire transfers, safe deposit boxes, automated teller services and telephone, and internet and mobile banking.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.