Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. Invests $6.49 Million in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB)

Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. bought a new position in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 259,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,488,000.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ConnectOne Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Palouse Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in ConnectOne Bancorp by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ConnectOne Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $171,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in ConnectOne Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ConnectOne Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $196,000. 67.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have weighed in on CNOB shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective (up from $22.00) on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 26th.
ConnectOne Bancorp Stock Performance
Shares of CNOB stock opened at $27.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.39. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.07 and a 52 week high of $29.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.
ConnectOne Bancorp Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.38%.
ConnectOne Bancorp Profile
ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the New York Metropolitan area and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, and time and savings accounts; credit cards, wire transfers, safe deposit boxes, automated teller services and telephone, and internet and mobile banking.
