Swiss National Bank Sells 300 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Swiss National Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Booking were worth $424,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BKNG. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Booking by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,461,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Booking by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 40 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Booking by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 96 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. American National Bank grew its stake in shares of Booking by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 84 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobsen Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Booking by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 191 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BKNG opened at $4,975.19 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $3,079.50 and a 12 month high of $5,069.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4,360.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,987.27. The firm has a market cap of $164.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.76, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $8.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Booking’s payout ratio is 23.75%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BKNG. UBS Group boosted their price target on Booking from $5,050.00 to $5,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Bank of America boosted their price target on Booking from $4,448.00 to $4,850.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Wedbush boosted their price target on Booking from $3,900.00 to $4,750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Booking from $3,976.00 to $4,173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Argus cut Booking from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booking presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,749.83.

In other Booking news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,887.61, for a total transaction of $388,761.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,722,379.07. This trade represents a 2.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

