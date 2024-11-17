Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEF) Short Interest Update

Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 241,500 shares, a growth of 25.4% from the October 15th total of 192,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,207.5 days.
Symrise Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS SYIEF opened at $108.89 on Friday. Symrise has a fifty-two week low of $100.10 and a fifty-two week high of $137.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $130.25 and a 200-day moving average of $123.14.
Symrise Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Symrise
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Warren Buffett, Cathie Wood Own Nu Holdings, Should You?
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- MercadoLibre Down 23% After Missed Earnings: Time to Buy the Dip?
- What is Put Option Volume?
- ORIC: Working with Two Pharma Giants, Analysts See +100% Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Symrise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symrise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.