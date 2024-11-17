T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,569,502 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 11,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $323,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 21,580.9% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 249,981 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $51,586,000 after purchasing an additional 248,828 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 0.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 937,085 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $193,377,000 after purchasing an additional 8,101 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 13.6% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 211,059 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $37,184,000 after purchasing an additional 25,217 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 84.6% in the third quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 223,997 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $46,224,000 after acquiring an additional 102,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the third quarter valued at $483,000. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $235.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $215.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.64. The firm has a market cap of $273.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.50. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $147.07 and a 1 year high of $242.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.08.

T-Mobile US Increases Dividend

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $20.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.01 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 12.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. Analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is an increase from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is 29.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TMUS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Raymond James cut T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, T-Mobile US presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.83.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In other news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 9,586 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.96, for a total transaction of $1,888,058.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,940,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $382,258,392.32. This represents a 0.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.30, for a total transaction of $615,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 119,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,571,741.10. This trade represents a 2.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 464,924 shares of company stock worth $97,427,925. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

