Tate & Lyle plc (OTCMKTS:TATYY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Tate & Lyle plc (OTCMKTS:TATYY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the October 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Tate & Lyle Price Performance

Shares of Tate & Lyle stock opened at $38.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.02 and a 200 day moving average of $35.21. Tate & Lyle has a 12 month low of $30.14 and a 12 month high of $44.76.

Tate & Lyle Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd.

Tate & Lyle Company Profile

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

