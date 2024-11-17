The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Stock Holdings Lifted by Frazier Financial Advisors LLC

Frazier Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 160.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in AES were worth $140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AES. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of AES by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 77,641,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,392,110,000 after acquiring an additional 7,969,594 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AES by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,725,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,608,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929,523 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new stake in shares of AES during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,746,000. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of AES by 482.8% during the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,865,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of AES by 169.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,143,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348,195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on AES shares. Evercore ISI upgraded AES to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on AES in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna decreased their target price on AES from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on AES from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AES presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.38.

AES Trading Down 0.2 %

AES stock opened at $13.97 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The stock has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.10. The AES Co. has a 12 month low of $13.27 and a 12 month high of $22.21.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.11. AES had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 8.34%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. AES’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The AES Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

AES Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1725 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. AES’s dividend payout ratio is 47.92%.

AES Profile

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

