Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 113,497 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,167,385 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,497 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 1.6% of Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $863,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 36,613 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033 shares during the period. Cardano Risk Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 9.3% in the third quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 1,528,108 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $255,484,000 after acquiring an additional 129,610 shares during the period. Concord Asset Management LLC VA boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Concord Asset Management LLC VA now owns 9,605 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 210.4% during the third quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC now owns 92,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,410,000 after buying an additional 62,874 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Alphabet news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.41, for a total value of $1,862,805.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 319,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,765,168.06. This represents a 3.18 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.66, for a total transaction of $3,772,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,159,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,126,319.10. This trade represents a 1.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 206,795 shares of company stock worth $34,471,141. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOG opened at $173.89 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.40 and a 52-week high of $193.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $167.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.70. The company has a market cap of $2.13 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.29. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The business had revenue of $88.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 10.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Phillip Securities upgraded shares of Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Alphabet from $182.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.56.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Alphabet

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.