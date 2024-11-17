Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $183.54 Million Position in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,863,930 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 404,811 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Option Care Health were worth $183,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OPCH. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Option Care Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,003,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Option Care Health by 4,432.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,621,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,818 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 124.8% in the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 2,481,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,929 shares during the period. Duquesne Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 172.8% in the 2nd quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 1,871,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,613 shares during the period. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Option Care Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $24,679,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Option Care Health alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Option Care Health from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Option Care Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Option Care Health

In other Option Care Health news, Director Elizabeth Quadros Betten sold 47,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total transaction of $1,477,738.79. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,429.51. This represents a 69.02 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael H. Shapiro sold 23,217 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total value of $718,566.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 247,317 shares in the company, valued at $7,654,461.15. The trade was a 8.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health Stock Performance

Option Care Health stock opened at $21.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.64 and a 12-month high of $34.63.

Option Care Health Profile

(Free Report)

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including crohn’s disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Option Care Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Option Care Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.