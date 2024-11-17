Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Raises Holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,510,386 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 441,252 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Yum China were worth $113,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yum China by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Yum China in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Yum China by 43.9% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum China in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Yum China by 906.5% during the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Yum China alerts:

Yum China Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of YUMC opened at $47.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.14. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $28.50 and a one year high of $52.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.36.

Yum China Dividend Announcement

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Yum China’s payout ratio is 28.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on YUMC shares. Citigroup raised Yum China to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Macquarie upgraded Yum China from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $37.40 in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $35.50 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yum China currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.68.

Read Our Latest Analysis on YUMC

Yum China Profile

(Free Report)

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.