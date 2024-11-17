Tower Bridge Advisors Purchases 737 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Tower Bridge Advisors boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,601 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $5,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 15,779.6% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 14,631,461 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,994,853,000 after purchasing an additional 14,539,321 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 284.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,569,831 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $351,681,000 after buying an additional 1,901,914 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1,061.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,772,765 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $232,959,000 after buying an additional 1,620,091 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 5,136.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,079,964 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $147,242,000 after buying an additional 1,059,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interval Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at about $90,099,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on UPS. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $169.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $140.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.52.

United Parcel Service Trading Up 1.1 %

UPS opened at $134.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $132.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.67. The company has a market capitalization of $114.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.99. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.12 and a 52 week high of $163.82.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.13. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 37.38% and a net margin of 6.25%. The firm had revenue of $22.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 98.49%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

