Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Shares Bought by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,814 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $1,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in Trimble by 303.2% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 637 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Trimble by 96.0% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 639 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Trimble during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 86.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 808 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. 93.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Trimble Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of TRMB stock opened at $70.62 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.12 and its 200-day moving average is $57.90. Trimble Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.56 and a 1 year high of $74.22. The stock has a market cap of $17.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.16.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Trimble Profile
Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.
