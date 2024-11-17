Truist Financial Raises Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) Price Target to $33.00

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) had its target price increased by Truist Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CTRA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Stephens increased their price objective on Coterra Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Roth Capital raised Coterra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.41.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CTRA opened at $25.58 on Thursday. Coterra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $22.30 and a fifty-two week high of $28.90. The company has a market cap of $18.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.46.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Coterra Energy will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 50.60%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coterra Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its stake in Coterra Energy by 154.9% in the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 98.0% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in Coterra Energy during the second quarter worth $68,000. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company’s properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.