Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Acquired by Schear Investment Advisers LLC

Schear Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 17.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,123 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Schear Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ULTA. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 180,713.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,238,569 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $481,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,884 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 87.3% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 337,882 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $130,380,000 after acquiring an additional 157,497 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 47.7% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 476,027 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $246,862,000 after acquiring an additional 153,727 shares during the period. Swedbank AB grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 107.0% during the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 240,191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $92,683,000 after acquiring an additional 124,164 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 14.1% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 620,793 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $239,545,000 after acquiring an additional 76,721 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ULTA opened at $365.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $380.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $379.18. The stock has a market cap of $17.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.33. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $318.17 and a 12 month high of $574.76.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $5.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.47 by ($0.17). Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 54.02% and a net margin of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 23.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on ULTA. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $507.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $522.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $525.00 to $485.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $385.00 price objective on Ulta Beauty in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $420.71.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

