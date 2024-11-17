Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.04 and traded as high as $46.00. Unity Bancorp shares last traded at $45.34, with a volume of 31,747 shares traded.

UNTY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of Unity Bancorp in a research note on Monday, October 14th. StockNews.com lowered Unity Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

The company has a market capitalization of $452.95 million, a PE ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Unity Bancorp had a net margin of 24.46% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The business had revenue of $27.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.40 million. As a group, analysts predict that Unity Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Unity Bancorp news, Director Vincent Geraci sold 1,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.98, for a total transaction of $46,914.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,085. This represents a 11.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 28.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UNTY. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Unity Bancorp by 80.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Unity Bancorp by 6.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Unity Bancorp by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 414,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,427,000 after purchasing an additional 3,170 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Unity Bancorp by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Unity Bancorp by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 16,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 7,104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.31% of the company’s stock.

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Unity Bank that provides range of commercial and retail banking services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. It offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, and retirement accounts, as well as noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposits.

