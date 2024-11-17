Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC

Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter valued at $49,000.

NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $130.70 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $128.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $104.23 and a 1-year high of $133.45.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

