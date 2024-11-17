Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC

Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 33.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,187 shares during the quarter. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 58,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,253,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $215,000. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 42.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,387,000 after acquiring an additional 11,279 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $272.32 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $265.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $252.97. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $212.28 and a 1-year high of $279.67. The firm has a market cap of $70.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.