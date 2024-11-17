Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) Shares Acquired by Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC

Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,752 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,195,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,581,000 after purchasing an additional 85,945 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 467,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,518,000 after acquiring an additional 216,787 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 27.3% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 93,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,095,000 after acquiring an additional 20,047 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 50.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 25,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 2.1 %

VONG stock opened at $99.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $73.71 and a 52 week high of $103.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.45.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.139 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

