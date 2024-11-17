Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Acquires 138,488 Shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Free Report) by 13.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,186,393 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,488 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Rush Enterprises were worth $62,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP bought a new position in Rush Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Rush Enterprises by 266.1% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Rush Enterprises by 41.3% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 147.5% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Rush Enterprises alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stephens lifted their target price on Rush Enterprises from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

Rush Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of Rush Enterprises stock opened at $60.66 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.10 and a fifty-two week high of $65.15.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.02. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rush Enterprises Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. Rush Enterprises’s payout ratio is 19.10%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Steven L. Keller sold 43,875 shares of Rush Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.68, for a total value of $2,793,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,308,683.20. The trade was a 34.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Wilder sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total transaction of $232,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,597.12. This represents a 89.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 220,500 shares of company stock valued at $13,552,133. Insiders own 12.53% of the company’s stock.

Rush Enterprises Profile

(Free Report)

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States and Canada. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, Blue Bird, and Dennis Eagle.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RUSHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.