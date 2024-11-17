Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) by 51.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 929,855 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 314,435 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Stride were worth $79,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Stride by 1.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 81,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,126,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Stride by 7.5% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Stride by 15.7% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Stride by 13.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 77,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,887,000 after acquiring an additional 9,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Stride by 12.9% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. 98.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stride Price Performance

Shares of Stride stock opened at $100.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a current ratio of 5.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.88. Stride, Inc. has a one year low of $54.81 and a one year high of $103.98.

Insider Activity at Stride

Stride ( NYSE:LRN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.72. Stride had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The company had revenue of $551.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. Stride’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Stride, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Stride news, Director Todd Goldthwaite sold 8,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.54, for a total value of $734,883.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,786,209.32. This trade represents a 8.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on LRN. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Stride from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Stride in a report on Thursday, August 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Stride from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Stride from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Stride presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.17.

Stride Company Profile

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, engages in the provision of proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, support, and facilitate individualized learning for students.

