Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Increases Position in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Free Report) by 42.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,642,602 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,687,045 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Coty were worth $52,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Coty by 9.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coty by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Coty by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 42,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coty by 3.1% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 65,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Coty by 330.3% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.36% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on COTY. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Coty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Coty from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Coty from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Coty from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Coty from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.56.

NYSE COTY opened at $7.20 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.46. The stock has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Coty Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.02 and a 52 week high of $13.30.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Coty had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 2.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Coty Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

