Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Sells 24,213 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lowered its holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,040 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 24,213 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $57,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TYL. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $251,390,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 252,047.5% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 307,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,564,000 after acquiring an additional 307,498 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 15.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 532,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $226,501,000 after acquiring an additional 70,801 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 179.4% in the first quarter. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 107,760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,799,000 after acquiring an additional 69,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 18.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 424,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,622,000 after purchasing an additional 65,814 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Stock Performance

Tyler Technologies stock opened at $597.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $25.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.77. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $397.80 and a 1-year high of $631.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $593.78 and a 200-day moving average of $547.05.

Insider Activity at Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.09. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 11.39%. The business had revenue of $543.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.82, for a total value of $3,786,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,436,500. This represents a 7.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $578.94, for a total value of $2,894,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,983 shares in the company, valued at $4,042,738.02. This trade represents a 41.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,600 shares of company stock worth $19,307,295 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $580.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Tyler Technologies from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $627.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $685.00 target price (up previously from $600.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $642.62.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

