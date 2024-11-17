Veery Capital LLC Has $2.25 Million Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Veery Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,269 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 0.8% of Veery Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Veery Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $538.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $529.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $508.51. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $411.75 and a fifty-two week high of $551.73. The company has a market capitalization of $487.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.