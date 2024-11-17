Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV decreased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 57.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 43,629 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 58,386 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $9,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Veeva Systems by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.4% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 23.3% during the first quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 11.5% in the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. grew its position in Veeva Systems by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VEEV. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Friday, November 8th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $180.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $197.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.00.

VEEV opened at $213.36 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.12 and a twelve month high of $240.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.55 billion, a PE ratio of 56.90, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $215.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.77.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The technology company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $676.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.21 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 13.30%. As a group, analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Veeva Systems news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 2,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $470,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,035 shares in the company, valued at $1,807,000. The trade was a 20.66 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.01, for a total transaction of $270,251.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,483,390.13. This represents a 4.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

