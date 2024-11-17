Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $18.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $13.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on DSP. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Viant Technology in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Viant Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.86.

Get Viant Technology alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Viant Technology

Viant Technology Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

DSP stock opened at $16.21 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 270.17 and a beta of 0.72. Viant Technology has a 52-week low of $5.36 and a 52-week high of $16.97.

In other Viant Technology news, CFO Larry Madden sold 2,768 shares of Viant Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total value of $31,084.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 529,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,950,193.04. The trade was a 0.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,419 shares of company stock valued at $116,647. Insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viant Technology

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DSP. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Viant Technology by 5,286.9% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 67,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 66,509 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of Viant Technology by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 73,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 20,668 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Viant Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $1,387,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Viant Technology by 659.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 142,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 123,635 shares during the period. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Viant Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.38% of the company’s stock.

Viant Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising technology company. It provides Household ID, a people-based innovation that combines digital and personal identifiers into a normalized household profile; AI Bid Optimizer, solution that uses AI to analyze historical bid opportunities to predict the lowest media cost for desired advertisement; and Viant Data Platform, which offers marketers control over their own data with actionable insights into their marketing initiatives within a single platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Viant Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viant Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.