Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) by 26.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 245,325 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,367 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $35,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 73,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,109,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in The Ensign Group by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 24,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,021,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in The Ensign Group by 20.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,661,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,834,000 after purchasing an additional 39,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group during the first quarter valued at $448,000. 96.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

The Ensign Group Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ:ENSG opened at $143.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.00. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a one year low of $104.18 and a one year high of $158.45. The firm has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.95.

The Ensign Group Dividend Announcement

The Ensign Group ( NASDAQ:ENSG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.01. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The Ensign Group’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ENSG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on The Ensign Group from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on The Ensign Group from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Ensign Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.20.

View Our Latest Analysis on ENSG

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Ensign Group news, CEO Barry Port sold 3,500 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $507,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,788,820. The trade was a 6.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,118 shares of company stock worth $1,660,200. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.