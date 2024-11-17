Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 19,518 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 17.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 134,036 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,518 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $34,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 122 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 53.0% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 127 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 36.8% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,876 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ALGN shares. StockNews.com upgraded Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Align Technology from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Align Technology from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Align Technology from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $276.38.

NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $223.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.17, a PEG ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $228.85 and a 200 day moving average of $240.23. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $196.09 and a 1-year high of $335.40.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $977.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $990.05 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

