Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Shares Sold by Seizert Capital Partners LLC

Seizert Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 73,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 693 shares during the quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $2,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VIRT. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Virtu Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $242,000. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Virtu Financial by 42.9% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the third quarter valued at $832,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the third quarter worth about $29,815,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,971,000. 45.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on VIRT. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Virtu Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Virtu Financial from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Virtu Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.50.

Virtu Financial Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Virtu Financial stock opened at $34.92 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.77. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.02 and a fifty-two week high of $36.98. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $388.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.18 million. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 23.22%. Virtu Financial’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Virtu Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 1st will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.24%.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company in the United States, Asia Pacific, Canada, EMEA, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, capital markets, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

