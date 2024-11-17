Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NASDAQ:WBA)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 24th,RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the pharmacy operator on Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th.

Walgreens Boots Alliance has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.3% annually over the last three years. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a payout ratio of 63.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Walgreens Boots Alliance to earn $1.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 68.5%.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Down 3.7 %

WBA stock opened at $8.48 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.19 and its 200 day moving average is $11.86. The stock has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 1-year low of $8.22 and a 1-year high of $27.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.75 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 5.85% and a positive return on equity of 14.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WBA has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $11.00 to $7.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.88.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on WBA

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

(Get Free Report)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.