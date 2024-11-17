Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,131,200 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Walmart comprises approximately 0.7% of Swiss National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,060,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Claro Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 12.8% in the third quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 42,750 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,452,000 after acquiring an additional 4,844 shares in the last quarter. Concord Asset Management LLC VA increased its position in shares of Walmart by 37.6% in the third quarter. Concord Asset Management LLC VA now owns 20,300 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 5,547 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tower Bridge Advisors grew its position in Walmart by 2.6% during the third quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 90,116 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC grew its position in Walmart by 182.6% during the third quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC now owns 20,816 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 13,451 shares in the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walmart Stock Down 0.3 %

WMT opened at $84.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.80. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.85 and a twelve month high of $85.79. The firm has a market cap of $677.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.80, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.51.

Insider Buying and Selling

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $169.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.56 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.48, for a total transaction of $232,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 384,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,765,104.20. This represents a 0.77 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,709,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total transaction of $209,607,941.31. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 630,501,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,781,873,820.76. The trade was a 0.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,337,337 shares of company stock worth $958,823,647 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on WMT shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.18.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

